Netanyahu congratulates Trump on ‘greatest comeback in history’ | U.S. 2024 election LIVE BLOG
If Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania is confirmed, it would not guarantee him the electoral votes needed to become president - yet
The Associated Press called Donald Trump's win in the battleground state of North Carolina. Analysts call this a significant step towards making history as the first president in more than 120 years to return to the White House after being ousted four years before.
The New York Times predicts Trump's victory with over 95 per cent probability.
After Trump's declared win, Iran says it's ready for confrontation with Israel - Iranian Student News Agency citing Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy chief Ali Fadavi
Ben Gvir declares Trump’s victory a ‘time for sovereignty’ in the West Bank, death penalty for terrorists
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Trump's victory marks “the time for sovereignty, this is the time for complete victory,” to pass a death penalty for terrorists and “all kinds of laws [on which] I have no doubt that the president of the United States will see eye to eye."
Charles Michel, president of the European Council, congratulates Trump: 'As allies and friends, the EU looks forward to continuing our constructive cooperation'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1854081489157111842
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates Trump, praises his 'commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1854073411904938032
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel's former Foreign Minister and newly-assigned Defense Minister Israel Katz: 'Together, we'll... bring back the hostages and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1854076444743282851
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
British PM Keir Starmer joins the world leaders congratulating Trump
“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."
Macron congratulates Trump, says 'ready to work together for more peace and prosperity'
Netanyahu congratulates Trump on ‘greatest comeback in history’
"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" wrote Israeli Prime Minister in a joint statement with his wife Sara Netanyahu.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1854070348926328965
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Kamala Harris wins Minnesota - AP
Trump on undocumented immigration: 'We’re going to have to seal up those borders, and we’re going to have to let people come into our country. We want people to come back in, but we have to, we have to let them come back in. But they have to come in legally'
'We made history': Trump declares victory in popular vote, pledges to bring a 'golden age' to the U.S.
“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond,” said Trump at the rally in in West Palm Beach.
“And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance, because we’re going to help our country. We’ll help our country … we have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country. And we made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it is now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing.”
Trump wins the key battleground state of Pennsylvania - CNN Projection
AP said the race is too early to call. If Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania is confirmed, it would not guarantee the electoral votes needed to become president.
'It's in the bag!': Hungarian PM Orbán celebrates Trump's win on social media
“Good morning, Hungary! On the road to a beautiful victory,” posted Orbán on social media.
Not enough ballots left in Georgia for Harris to win – CNN
https://x.com/i/web/status/1854034350448210125
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Harris won't address supporters tonight - campaign co-chair
“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet,” said Cedric Richmond.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1854037700501803209
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
States where the presidential election has been called as of 12 am ET:
Kamala Harris has won Virginia and Hawaii after previously picking up New Mexico, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington DC and Maine’s first congressional district.
Donald Trump has won Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, Iowa and the third congressional district in Nebraska.
Republicans win majority in the Senate - AP