The United States has transmitted a 15-point proposal to Iran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, according to The New York Times, citing officials familiar with the diplomatic discussions.

The plan was reportedly delivered through Pakistan, though it remains unclear how widely it has been circulated within Iran’s leadership or whether Tehran would consider it a viable basis for negotiations. It is also uncertain whether Israel, currently conducting joint military operations with the United States against Iran, has agreed to the framework.

According to officials briefed on the document, the proposal addresses core areas of contention in the conflict, including Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities, and control of strategic maritime routes.

The outlines, per Israeli Channel 12, includes demands that Iran dismantle existing nuclear capabilities, permanently forgo the development of nuclear weapons, halt uranium enrichment on its territory, and transfer all enriched material to the International Atomic Energy Agency under a phased arrangement. The plan also calls for the shutdown of key nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, alongside expanded international inspections and transparency measures.

On regional security, the proposal reportedly requires Iran to abandon its “proxy” network strategy, end funding and arming of allied armed groups, and ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open as a free maritime passage. It also envisions future restrictions on Iran’s missile program, limiting range and quantity, with use confined strictly to self-defense.

In return, Iran would receive full sanctions relief, support for a civilian nuclear energy program centered on Bushehr, and the removal of the “snapback” mechanism for reimposing international sanctions.

The New York Times reported that the plan was delivered via Pakistan, with its army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, playing a key intermediary role between Washington and Tehran. Egyptian and Turkish officials are also said to be encouraging Iranian engagement in the process.

Despite the diplomatic initiative, officials cited by the newspaper said there is no indication the war will ease in the immediate term.

Israel is expected to continue military operations for several more weeks, while Iran continues to launch retaliatory strikes and retains an estimated 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, a central concern in the negotiations.

While the White House acknowledged that diplomatic efforts are underway, it stressed that military operations continue in parallel. “As President Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.