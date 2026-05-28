Washington resanctions Francesca Albanese

The United States reimposed sanctions on Wednesday against Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the West Bank and Gaza, after an appeals court suspended a previous decision that had temporarily blocked these measures. The US Department of the Treasury has placed Francesca Albanese on its sanctions list, preventing her from using major credit card networks and carrying out certain financial transactions.

The Italian rapporteur had been sanctioned last year by the Trump administration, which accused her of waging a "political and economic war" against the United States and Israel. As a UN special rapporteur, she had notably called on the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli and American officials for war crimes.

Last week, Washington removed her from the list after a federal judge determined that the sanctions could violate her freedom of expression. But on Friday, an appeals court suspended that decision while awaiting a review of the substance of the case.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had accused Francesca Albanese of antisemitism, supporting terrorism, and showing contempt towards the United States, Israel, and the West. She rejects these accusations.

The legal action was filed by her husband, Massimiliano Cali, on behalf of their minor daughter, an American citizen. The family claims that the sanctions make it nearly impossible for Francesca Albanese to manage her daily life, particularly from a financial standpoint.

Francesca Albanese claims that the American measures were aimed at weakening her mission at the UN.