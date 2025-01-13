'We're working urgently to close this deal,' Biden says on ceasefire talks

Outgoing US President Joe Biden delivered a farewell speech on Monday centering around his foreign policy, emphasizing that his administration is "working urgently to close this deal."

Referring to the progressing Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal, he said he would speak soon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said his administrations was "pressing hard to close the deal. We have a structure to free the hostages, provide security to Israel, and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started."

Regarding Iran and its proxies, he hailed the US involvement in helping score significant achievements.

"Did you ever think we'd be where we are with Iran at this moment? After those despicable attacks by Hamas on October 7, hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, and twice they failed because the United States organized a coalition of countries to stop them and order US aircraft to come to the defense of Israel," Biden said.

"Now Iran's air defenses are in shambles, the main proxy Hezbollah is badly damaged, and as we test Iran's willingness to revive the nuclear deal, we kept the pressure, we sanction. Now Iran's economy is in desperate straits. All told, Iran is weaker than it's been in decades."

"They did plenty of damage all by themselves," he said. "Israel did plenty of damage to Iran and its proxy, but there's no question our actions contributed significantly."