The White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, attended by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and multiple Cabinet members, was not designated as a National Special Security Event, according to a Washington Post report citing officials familiar with the planning. The absence of the highest federal security classification meant the full coordinated weight of federal resources was not formally activated, even as senior US officials gathered in one location.

Officials said the lack of the designation left a more fragmented security structure in place at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. Trump and Vance were evacuated after a gunman charged the security perimeter and attempted to storm the ballroom, while other attendees included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

When events are designated as National Special Security Events, the Department of Homeland Security assigns the Secret Service to coordinate all security planning across agencies. Officials said no such designation was applied to the dinner. A Washington Hilton spokesperson said in an email that the Secret Service “led security for the event,” while the agency did not respond to questions about its role.

According to law enforcement officials, the Secret Service focused its protection on the ballroom and immediate perimeter, while DC police handled surrounding traffic and closures. Officials said there was no clearly defined responsibility for broader areas of the hotel, where the suspect had booked a room.

Investigators are reviewing writings attributed to the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, which reportedly referenced targeting members of the Trump administration. A copy of the writings obtained by CBS News said he planned to target officials “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest” and suggested he was acting over what he described as “crimes” of the administration. Officials said Allen’s brother, alarmed by an email sent before the event, contacted police in Connecticut, prompting an alert to authorities.

In an interview excerpt aired after the attack, President Trump was asked by CBS News whether he believed he was the target. He said, “I don't know. It sounded—to me. I read a manifesto, which is—he's radicalized.” Trump added, “He was a Christian—a believer, and then he became an anti-Christian,” and said, “His family was very concerned. He was—probably a pretty sick guy.” Asked how worried he was during the incident, Trump said, “I wasn't worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world.”

A senior White House official told the outlet that Trump is standing by the Secret Service and believes agents “did an excellent job” in neutralizing the threat and evacuating officials. The official said White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will convene a meeting early this week with senior administration officials, the Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security to review protocols for major presidential events.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he does not view the incident as a security failure, saying, “On the contrary, it was a massive security success story.” He added that the suspect was detained before reaching the ballroom. The investigation into the attack, including the suspect’s motive and security procedures at the venue, remains ongoing.