WH Spox: "Talks with Iran are not at a dead end"

Twenty-six days after the launch of the US-Israeli operation in Iran, global attention is focused on when US President Donald Trump will announce its conclusion. Speaking at the White House briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the remaining elements of Iran’s leadership still face a clear choice.

Leavitt said, “The remaining elements of the Iranian regime have another opportunity to cooperate with President Trump, permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions, and cease actively threatening America and our allies.” She stressed that “the president's preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction.”

At the same time, she warned that “if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” adding that “President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force, and their air defense system.”

Addressing ongoing contacts between Washington and Tehran, Leavitt confirmed that talks are continuing. “Talks continue. They are productive, as the president said on Monday (March 23), and they continue to be,” she told reporters. Referring to a reported 15‑point proposal, she added, “The White House never confirmed that full plan.”

On regional security and energy, Leavitt said the administration is closely monitoring efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Asked when the first oil tanker could transit freely, she replied, “I don't have a specific timeline for you today, but it's obviously something the administration is working towards as quickly as we can.”

Leavitt also pushed back on reports questioning Vice President JD Vance’s role in the administration’s Iran policy. “The vice president has always been a key member, the president's right-hand man, and a key member of the president's national security team,” she said, noting his involvement in previous negotiations, including the 12‑day war ceasefire between Israel and Gaza and the release of hostages. “The vice president has been by the president's side every step of the way, and any reporting otherwise is just completely false,” she said.

Responding to questions about congressional authorization as thousands of US troops deploy to the region, Leavitt said formal approval was not currently required. “Right now, that formal authorization from Congress is not necessary because we're currently in major combat operations in Iran,” she stated.

She said the Department of War and the president “estimated about a 4 to 6 week timeline for the full completion of these military combat operations. We’re, again, on day 25 today,” adding that the administration had notified congressional leaders “as a courtesy” ahead of the operation and had briefed lawmakers since.