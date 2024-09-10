What to expect as Kamala Harris, Donald Trump face off in 1st debate

The presidential debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is set to begin at 4:00 a.m. Israel time on Wednesday, with the rules largely mirroring those in the June debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and Trump.

Hosted by ABC NEWS, the much-awaited debate will last 90 minutes and will have each of the candidate's microphones muted while the other is responding to questions. There will be no audience present as they meet in Philadelphia, and pre-prepared statements or opening remarks will not be allowed.

Each candidate will be required to stand for the entire duration of the debate, which will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey David. The presidential hopefuls will be provided a pen, paper and a bottle of water. During the two commercial breaks, they will not be allowed to consult their campaign staff.

Trump threatened on several occassions to cancel the debate, particularly over the perceived hostile stance by ABC to his campaign.

This is Harris's first presidential debate, and Trump's seventh. While there have been no agreements for another debate, it is expected before the November elections.

Trump vowed to "hammer" Harris for policies he says has failed for Americans, while she slammed him for having "no floor" on how low he will go in the debate.