What to know what Trump is planning next? US President launches $100,000 Truth Social feed

Just hours after announcing on Truth Social that he had canceled a planned military strike against Iran, President Trump found himself at the center of a new controversy. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social, unveiled a premium service that gives investors ultra-fast access to posts published on the platform, for a subscription fee of $100,000 per month.

Known as Truth API, the service is primarily targeted at Wall Street firms and algorithmic traders. Subscribers receive Truth Social posts fractions of a second before they appear to the general public. While the time advantage is minimal, it could prove highly valuable in modern financial markets, where AI-powered trading systems execute buy and sell orders within milliseconds.

Although Trump is not mentioned directly in the product's promotional materials, his account, followed by nearly 13 million users, is by far the platform's most influential. The president frequently uses Truth Social to announce major decisions on foreign policy, international trade, tariffs, and economic issues, with many of his posts triggering immediate reactions in financial markets.

The latest example came over the weekend, when Trump announced he had called off a planned strike on Iran. In recent months, he has also posted market-moving statements on tariffs, US relations with Saudi Arabia, and even individual publicly traded companies, occasionally sending share prices sharply higher following favorable remarks.

The launch of Truth API has prompted strong criticism from legal and financial experts, who argue that selling privileged early access to statements from a sitting president could create an uneven playing field for investors and raise concerns about potential insider trading.

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate the legality of the service. In a letter to the regulator, they described the offering as "a blatant abuse of power," arguing that it enables well-connected investors to profit from presidential communications with significant market-moving potential before the broader public.

Trump Media has rejected the criticism, insisting that the accusations are politically motivated and aimed at undermining the company. The firm has not disclosed how many clients have subscribed to Truth API. However, according to the Associated Press, securing just three subscribers at $100,000 per month would nearly double the company's annual revenue, a significant boost for a business that has continued to post fragile financial results despite Trump's return to the White House.