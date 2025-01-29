White House claims Biden admin allocated $50 million in condoms for Gaza

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that $50 million was sent to the Gaza Strip for condoms on Tuesday, which the Trump administration has canceled.

Speaking at a conference, Leavitt addressed the US cutting nearly all foreign aid, except for Israel and Egypt.

Leavitt said that the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) discovered "that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza."

"This is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money," Leavitt said.

The former State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller denied the claim on X, hitting back that the "White House either can’t read a simple spend table or it’s lying."