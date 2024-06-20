White House' calls Netanyahu's video 'perplexing, disappointing'

The White House spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's video was "perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing to see."

"Netanyahu's comments on U.S. supplying weapons were also incorrect, deeply disappointing," added Kirby, noting the amount of help Washington has supplied to Israel over the time of its war against Hamas.

"You have to ask Netanyahu what he was thinking," stated the White House spokesperson.

Earlier reports suggested that the United States President Joe Biden's administration was outraged by Netanyahu's video, where the Israeli leader criticized the U.S. for "withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

Miriam Alster/Pool Photo via AP

Following the video release, Washington canceled a high-profile meeting with Israeli officials on Iran.