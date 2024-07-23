Who will Kamala Harris pick as her vice president candidate?

Last Saturday's announcement that US President Joe Biden would step away from the presidential election to be held in November shook up the political map in the Democratic Party.

Vice President Kamala Harris was endorsed by a growing number of prominent party members, with enough support to clinch the convention to be held in August. She will attempt to maintain the Democratic presence at the White House for another four years, and to prevent the return of former president Donald Trump.

As she gears up to receive the nomination, speculations arise as to who her deputy will be. Harris is vying to garner the votes she may not be able to collect on her own by choosing someone who will balance her candidacy. It seems for the moment, according to assessments in US reports, that it will be a white man who can draw votes from swing states.

Josh Shapiro - Governor of Pennsylvania

An American Jew who has spoken out against anti-Semitism, mainly after the events in October, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is very popular among voters. He received more than 50 percent of voter support in his state, which is critical for the Democratic Party. Prior to his governorship, Shapiro served as the state's attorney general from 2017 to 2023.

Mark Kelly - Senator from Arizona

A former captain in the US Navy, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is considered a moderate who can attract the votes of women, young people, and Hispanic voters - key demographics in the presidential race. His wife is former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head and suffered brain damage in an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Following the shooting, he became an activist for stricter regulations on the purchase of firearms across the US. He was previously an astronaut who has left the earth's atmosphere four times.

Gretchen Whitmer - Governor of Michigan

Gretchen Whitner, the governor of Michigan, is considered a good and stable state leader. However, assessments by US pundits indicate there is a low high chance that Harris will select a female deputy, as two women on the ticket might still be too early for America. On October 8, the day after Hamas' terrorist attack, she posted on X about the tragic destruction and loss of life and dignity, but this was met with angry responses over the fact that she did not mention the word "Israel": "I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent. My heart is with all those impacted. We need peace in this region." She later clarified that she unequivocally supports Israel.

Despite an ostensibly slim chance she will be chosen, her candidacy is still being examined, given her not publicly declaring that she is uninterested in the role.

Andy Beshear - Governor of Kentucky

Despite being considered a red state, Kentucky voted twice in a row for Governor Andy Bishear. His second term has been characterized by ongoing cooperation with Republicans on issues such as approval of medical marijuana use. On the other hand, he vetoed a decision in the state assembly that banned abortions and treatments for gender change for minors – due to the fact that the Republicans run the legislature, they managed to bypass the veto ban.

Roy Cooper - Governor of North Carolina

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has been elected to the US Senate twice, and another victory of his could turn the state blue for the first time since 2008. Cooper enjoys high support rates and is praised for his focus on economic development.