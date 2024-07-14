World leaders denounce violence after attempt made on Trump's life

Leaders from around the world condemned violence and offered solidarity after former US president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.

"Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick," US President Joe Biden said. "It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife, Sara, were "shocked at the apparent attack on President Trump."

"We pray for his safety and speedy recovery," he added.

"Wishing former President Trump a speedy recovery and strength following the attack on Saturday in Pennsylvania," said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this event. We stand with the American people in condemning the violent attempt to shake their great democracy."

"I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former US president Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumida Kishida added his prayers to those wishing well for Trump.

"We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy," he wrote on X. "I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery."

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said he would open an investigation into the shooting, which occurred at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

A rally attendee was killed and another one injured. Trump, whose ear was grazed by a bullet, quickly stood up and raised his fist in defiance before being swept to safety by Secret Service agents.