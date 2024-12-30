World mourns passing of Jimmy Carter at age 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday at the age of 100 after a prolonged battle with cancer, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders and public figures throughout the world.

The 39th president, Carter, served in the highest office in the United States betwen 1977 and 1981, notably brokering the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt in 1979.

Outgoing President Joe Biden eulogized him, saying that "America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian. Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

President-Elect Donald Trump also sent his condolences. "Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," he said in a statement. "The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Former president Barack Obama said Carter "taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. In his Nobel acceptance speech, President Carter said, 'God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace.'"

"The memory of President Jimmy Carter will always be cherished in Hungary," said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "By returning the Holy Crown to the people of Hungary at the end of the 70’s, he gave freedom-loving Hungarians hope in a hopeless time. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the American people."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he sent his "heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America."

"President Carter was a symbol of humanitarian efforts and diplomacy, as his profound faith in peace and justice has inspired many individuals and institutions around the world to follow his footsteps," he said. "His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world's most prominent leaders in service to humanity."

"Today the world says goodbye to a brave leader: the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog. "In recent years I had the pleasure of calling him and thanking him for his historic efforts to bring together two great leaders, Begin and Sadat, and forging a peace between Israel and Egypt that remains an anchor of stability throughout the Middle East and North Africa many decades later. His legacy will be defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations."

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter," said King Charles of Great Britain in a letter to Biden. "He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time."