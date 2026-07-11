‘1,000 missiles are locked and loaded’: Trump reiterates threat to destroy Iran if regime tries to assassinate him | LIVE BLOG

US President Donald Trump said “1,000 missiles are locked and loaded” and aimed at Iran, reiterating his threat to destroy the country if its government carries out or attempts to carry out an assassination plot against him.

Trump said thousands more missiles would immediately follow and that orders had already been given for the US military to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.” The warning came days after he said the memorandum of understanding signed to end the war was “over,” following renewed exchanges of strikes between Washington and Tehran.