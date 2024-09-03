11 months late: UN Security Council set to discuss Israeli hostages

For the first time since October 7, the UN Security Council is slated to convene Wednesday for its first discussion on the issue of the abduction of Israelis and others in the Hamas-led attack.

According to a UN source, the Security Council meeting will go beyond the issue of hostages. Algeria made a request for a meeting to discuss the escalation in the West Bank, with the Gazan conflict also expected to be on the agenda.

This comes after Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, petitioned the council in the wake of the Hamas murder of six hostages.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1830814308831318055 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The US, UK and France requested a council meeting after Danon's request.