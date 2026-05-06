AI generated 'rabbis' created to spread anti-semitic troupes on TikTok, study finds

A new report by the Campaign Against Antisemitism warns of a coordinated network of fake “rabbis” created using artificial intelligence to spread antisemitic messages on TikTok.

According to the study, researchers identified at least 49 accounts using AI-generated avatars and fabricated identities posing as Jewish religious figures. Together, these profiles have attracted more than 950,000 followers and generated over 10 million likes, highlighting their wide reach.

The report says the strategy is particularly deceptive. Instead of openly posting antisemitic content, these accounts present themselves as insiders, rabbis or members of the Jewish community, before sharing conspiracy theories and hostile narratives targeting Jews. By appearing as credible voices, the content is more likely to be accepted and shared by users.

Researchers also point to signs of coordination across the network, including repeated messaging, similar video formats, and synchronized posting patterns. These elements suggest an organized disinformation campaign rather than isolated activity.

The use of religious impersonation is seen as especially damaging, as it risks undermining trust in legitimate Jewish voices while normalizing antisemitic rhetoric online.

The report raises concerns about TikTok’s role, noting the platform’s popularity among younger audiences. It warns that repeated exposure to such content, presented in a polished and seemingly authentic way, could contribute to the spread of misinformation and even radicalization.

The organization also noted that similar tactics have appeared on platforms owned by Meta, including Instagram, where some fake accounts were reportedly removed after being flagged.

In response, the Campaign Against Antisemitism is calling on TikTok to take swift action, including removing the accounts identified, increasing transparency around AI-generated content, and improving detection of coordinated influence campaigns.