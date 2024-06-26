American journalist Evan Gershkovich goes on trial in Russia

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, 32, went on trial behind closed doors in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, 15 months after his arrest in the Russian city on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government vehemently deny.

Authorities arrested Gershkovich on March 29, 2023, while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg, and claimed without offering any evidence that he was gathering secret information for the U.S. The journalist has already spent 455 days behind bars and faces up to 20 years in prison if the court finds him guilty, which is almost certain.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805868333843235131 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Briefly permitted in court were two consular officers from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to the embassy, as well as journalists. “Evan has displayed remarkable resilience and strength in the face of this grim situation,” U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said on the first anniversary of his arrest.

The hearing ended after about two hours, and the next one was scheduled for August 13, stated court officials.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805841559763537951 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Today our colleague Evan Gershkovich faced the Russian regime’s shameful and illegitimate proceedings against him,” said Almar Latour, Dow Jones CEO and publisher of the Journal, and Emma Tucker, its top editor.

“It’s jarring to see him in yet another courtroom for a sham trial held in secret and based on fabricated accusations. While we are told he’s doing well given the circumstances, Evan’s wrongful detention continues to be a devastating assault on his freedom and his work and an unfathomable attack on the free press.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1773644279711207464 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that the he views the beginning of the trial as an "important step in the prisoners exchange procedures" between Moscow and Washington, adding that the U.S. should not “dismiss the signals” that Russia is giving.

In an interview with American media personality Tucker Carlson earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted he would be interested in trading Gershkovich for Vadim Krasikov, a convicted assassin serving a life sentence in Germany.