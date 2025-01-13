Anti-Israel foundation goes after Israeli general in Italy

The Hind Rajab Foundation, which operates against Israeli soldiers, on Monday submitted a request in the International Criminal Court in The Hague for the arrest of Major General Ghassan Alian, the Israeli army's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Alian is currently in Rome, Italy, the group said. "Alian oversaw the total blockade of Gaza, weaponizing famine and targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, in acts amounting to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity," the foundation said in an X post.

The Hind Rajab Foundation also contacted authorities in Rome to secure his arrest, citing the Rome Statute that Italy is party to.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, which has notably sought the arrest of IDF reservists traveling abroad in Brazil and other countries, is named after a Palestinian girl who died during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

In the wake of the group's activities, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military had decided to conceal the identities of all soldiers and officers under the rank of brigadier general.