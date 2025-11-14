Arab states, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey endorse U.S. plan for postwar management of Gaza

To the backdrop of Russian and Chinese opposition, a joint statement issued Friday by the U.S., Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Jordan and Turkey on Friday endorsed the American resolution to set up an International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

The document's text appeared to endorse Palestinian statehood, in a noticeable shift in Washington's rhetoric.

“We are issuing this statement as the member states that gathered during High-Level Week to begin this process, which offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood,” the statement read. “We emphasize that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides a viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region. We are looking forward to this resolution’s swift adoption.”