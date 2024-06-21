Armenia announces recognition of Palestinian state

Armenia on Friday announced recognition of the Palestinian state, reported Russian state-run TASS media outlet citing Armenia's Foreign Ministry.

“The Republic of Armenia is sincerely interested in establishing peace and stability in the Middle East, in establishing lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples," read the statement.

"We are convinced that [a two-state solution] is the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can bring to life their legitimate aspirations. Based on the above, and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine."

Аollowing Armenia's recognition of еру Palestinian state, the head of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Hussein al-Sheikh, welcomed the decision. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he called this step a "victory of truth, of justice and of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and independence."

Following the announcement, Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned Armenian ambassador to Israel.

This is a developing story