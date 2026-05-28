Attack on Israelis in Cyprus raises security concerns

Three Israeli citizens were assaulted in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, according to local media reports.

The incident took place in the city center and involved the use of a sharp object, resulting in one person being injured. The police managed to arrest two suspects shortly afterward. Reports indicated that the attackers are believed to be of Syrian origin, but investigations are still ongoing and the motives have not yet been officially determined.

The Israeli ambassador to Cyprus strongly condemned the incident, considering that the victims "were targeted because of their Jewish appearance," describing the attack as "an act of anti-Semitism." He also called on the Cypriot authorities to take strict measures and hold those responsible accountable.

Hebrew media linked the news to a broader context, indicating Israeli concern over a rise in similar incidents in Cyprus recently, especially after previous arrests related to security suspicions.