Biden to meet Zelensky in Paris, discuss arms aid package

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold face-to-face talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Friday, coinciding with the D-Day commemoration.

The meeting marks their first in-person discussion since Zelensky's visit to Washington in December, with a $225 million arms aid package expected to be a focal point of their agenda.

Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 aircraft and provide training for Ukrainian pilots and soldiers in France, signaling a deepening military cooperation between Paris and Kiev in response to Russian aggression.

During their meeting at the Elysee Palace, Macron will propose that Ukrainian pilots undergo training in France starting this summer, with the aim of having trained pilots operational by the end of the year.

The specifics regarding the number of pilots to be trained and the extent of the military cooperation between France and Ukraine are yet to be disclosed.

In addition to the bilateral discussions between Biden and Zelensky, the leaders will also meet again next week at the G7 summit in Italy. At this gathering of wealthy nations, discussions are expected to revolve around utilizing Russian assets frozen after the invasion of Ukraine to provide significant financial support to Kiev, with a proposed $50 billion aid package being considered.