Shocking video shows fatalities in Islamist hostage-taking in Russian prison

Knife-wielding jihadists identifying themselves as Islamic State militants staged a deadly attack on guards in a Russian penal colony on Friday and seized hostages, according to state media and news outlets with ties to the security services.

In a video posted by news channel Mash, three uniformed prison officials could be seen lying motionless in pools of blood on the floor, one with his throat cut. Another was sitting upright in a doorway, where a man with a knife was holding him by the neck.

Russia state media said at least one member of the prison staff had been killed, but the video suggested the death toll was almost certainly higher.

One of the attackers shouted in the video that they were "mujahideen" of Islamic State and had seized control of the prison in the Volgograd region.

President Vladimir Putin said in televised remarks that he had been briefed by the head of the prison service.

Putin, addressing a weekly meeting of his Security Council, did not pass any comment on the unfolding situation but said he wanted to hear the thoughts of the interior minister and the head of the FSB security service.

The prison service said in a statement: "During a session of a disciplinary commission, convicts took staff of the penal institution as hostages. Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages. There are casualties."

The prison is designated as a "harsh regime" penal colony with capacity to hold up to 1,241 male prisoners.