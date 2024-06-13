Coldplay mentions Israeli hostages during Bucharest concert

During a recent concert in Bucharest, Romania, the band Coldplay brought attention to the plight of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The group's singer, Chris Martin, directed the audience's focus towards an Israeli spectator wearing a medallion dedicated to the abducted individuals.

The concert's large screen prominently displayed the image of the Israeli spectator, drawing attention to the cause.

Martin engaged with the spectator, prompting her to reveal the inscription on the pendant. In response, hundreds of Israeli attendees applauded and joined in chanting the slogan "Bring them home."

In another poignant moment, the concert screen featured a young Israeli boy named Roy, holding a sign bearing the photo of his sister who was tragically murdered on October 7. The sign read, "The song you will sing forever." Martin addressed Roy, invoking a sense of magic by asking if he believed in it. He then orchestrated a magical moment as fireworks lit up the stage, symbolizing hope and solidarity.