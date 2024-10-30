In a growing standoff between Israel and the United Nations, the Israeli Knesset has passed a controversial law banning the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Israel and imposing severe restrictions on its activities in Gaza and the West Bank.

The law has drawn strong reactions, including a rare consensus among the 15 members of the UN Security Council, which expressed "grave concern" over the situation.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized UNRWA, stating, "UNRWA has failed in its mission. It has been infiltrated by Hamas and is no longer fit to function as a humanitarian agency." He cited the involvement of some of the agency’s employees in the October 7 attacks as evidence of the organization’s failure to contain terrorism. Israel alleges that around 1,000 of UNRWA's employees have ties to Hamas, complicating the agency's role in humanitarian efforts.

Despite Israel's concerns, the UN Security Council reiterated that UNRWA is essential for the humanitarian response in Gaza, emphasizing that no other organization can adequately replace it amid ongoing conflict. Council members acknowledged the agency’s recent reforms in response to investigations into misconduct, while still recognizing the critical need for its services in the region.