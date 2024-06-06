Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia set to secure UN Security Council spot

In a pivotal development at the United Nations General Assembly, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia are on the brink of securing seats on the prestigious UN Security Council.

The upcoming secret ballot, scheduled within the 193-member assembly, holds immense significance as it determines the allocation of five two-year terms on the 15-member council.

The selection process, which typically involves regional groups nominating candidates, has unfolded without surprises this year. Last year's election witnessed Slovenia's triumph over Belarus, a staunch ally of Russia, reflecting global condemnation of Russia's military actions in Ukraine. In contrast, this year's nominees - Somalia for Africa, Pakistan for the Asia-Pacific, Panama for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Denmark and Greece for two Western seats - have garnered widespread support within their respective regions.

The incoming council members, slated to commence their terms on January 1st, will succeed Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta, and Switzerland. Their addition to the Security Council will augment the body's capacity to address pressing global security challenges.

The Security Council, composed of five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, and France - along with ten non-permanent members, plays a pivotal role in maintaining international peace and security. The inclusion of Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia underscores the council's commitment to representing diverse geopolitical interests and addressing multifaceted security issues on a global scale.