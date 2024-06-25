In a gripping culmination to the Euro 2024 group stage, Italy and Spain emerged victorious, solidifying their places in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Italy, the defending champions, sealed their advancement with a tense 1-1 draw against Croatia at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

Despite falling behind to a goal from Croatia's veteran captain Luka Modric, Italy staged a dramatic comeback in the dying minutes of stoppage time. Substitute Mattia Zaccanei scored the crucial equalizer, ensuring Italy's progression to face Switzerland in the next round.

Meanwhile, Spain continued their dominant form, clinching a flawless record in the group stage with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Albania in Dusseldorf. Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, made strategic changes to his lineup, resting several key players after securing their place atop the group standings.

The victory sets up Spain for an eagerly anticipated clash in the quarterfinals against the third-place finisher from either Group A, B, C, or D.

Croatia, on the other hand, faced disappointment despite Modric's goal, as they narrowly missed out on advancing further in the tournament. With their hopes dashed, Croatia finished third in the group with two points, leaving them on the brink of elimination from Euro 2024.