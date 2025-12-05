Europe slides toward 'civilizational erasure,' Trump admin warns

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump said on Friday that Europe is staring down the “stark prospect of civilizational erasure,” pledging that Washington will support like-minded “patriotic” parties across the continent to prevent a future in which “certain NATO members will become majority non-European.”

The message was conveyed as part of an annual update of the U.S. global security strategy.

“In everything we do, we are putting America First,” Trump wrote in a foreword to the document, which he called a “road map to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history.”

“We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation,” the document reads.

“The growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism,” it further adds. “Our goal should be to help Europe correct its current trajectory.”