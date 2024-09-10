'Fundamental changes' required after US citizen killed in West Bank - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a press conference on Tuesday in London with his British counterpart, David Lammy, and called for changes to IDF rules of engagement after the killing of a US and Turkish citizen in the West Bank last week, which was "unprovoked and unjustified."

He said the death of Aysenur Eygi was the second time a US citizen was killed, referring to the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022.

"No one should be shot and killed for attending a protest," he said. "Fundamental changes" must be made to how Israeli forces operate in the West Bank, specifically when live fire is permitted.

He urged Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire, saying it was in the best interest of both Israel and Gazan citizens. In addition, it would ease regional threats against Israel from Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis. More than 90 percent of the details in a ceasefire have already been worked out, he said.

Blinken also discussed Russia and the Iranian supply of weapons used in Moscow's war on Ukraine, declaring that the US would announce further sanctions later on Tuesday.