Greta Thunberg flotilla faces sexual misconduct allegations amid Gaza voyage

A flotilla that set sail from Barcelona bound for Gaza this week, including activist Greta Thunberg, has been hit by allegations of sexual misconduct involving a senior figure within its leadership, according to claims circulated by activists and social media posts.

The Palestinian group Heart of Falastin alleged that a senior member of the flotilla’s steering committee engaged in relations with multiple volunteers during the voyage. The group described the conduct as a “clear violation of ethics and power,” citing what it said involved three volunteers.

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, a prominent organizer linked to previous flotilla missions, was identified as the individual referenced in the allegations in some social media posts shared by media watchdog Honest Reporting and published in the New York Post overnight into Sunday.

Avila, who left his wife and two-year-old daughter in Brazil to embark on his fourth sailing trip since June, denied the claims in a message to The Post on Thursday, calling them “obviously not true” and describing them as part of a smear campaign.

Avila said that an internal ethics committee had spoken with those involved and found no basis for the allegations. Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla have also said in a separate statement that a previous review into similar claims found no evidence to proceed due to a lack of complainants or witnesses.

The flotilla, which includes dozens of vessels and hundreds of activists, has faced internal disputes in recent months, including leadership tensions reported during earlier voyages. In one instance, Greta Thunberg stepped back from a steering role during a previous mission, according to reports at the time.

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Supporters of the flotilla say it is focused on delivering humanitarian attention to Gaza, while critics have questioned its organization and conduct. The current allegations have added further scrutiny as the convoy continues its voyage.