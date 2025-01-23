Growing gap in Holocaust knowledge, especially young adults - survey

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) on Thursday released a new Index on Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness, exposing a global trend, sampling eight countries, marking a deterioration in Holocaust knowledge. The countries surveyed include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Most respondents, except in Romania, believe a genocide similar to the Holocaust against Jews could happen in the modern era. This is highest in the US, where 76 percent of adults surveyed answered affirmative, followed by the UK at 69 percent, France at 63 percent, Austria at 62 percent, Germany at 61 percent, Poland at 54 percent, Hungary at 52 percent, and Romania at 44 percent.

Some adults surveyed even said they had not heard of the Holocaust prior to taking the survey. This was greatest among young adults aged 18-29, reflecting the education system in recent years. The percentages who had not heard of the Holocaust were 46 percent in France, 15 percent in Romania, 14 percent in Austria, and 12 percent in Germany. Out of Americans, 48 percent were unable to name a concentration camp or ghetto established by the Nazis.

Nine out of 10 adults, however, said they believed Holocaust education is important to prevent another such genocide.

"The alarming gaps in knowledge, particularly among younger generations, highlight an urgent need for more effective Holocaust education," said Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor.

"The fact that a significant number of adults cannot identify basic facts—such as the 6 million Jews who perished—is deeply concerning. Equally troubling is the widespread belief that something like the Holocaust could happen again, underscoring the critical importance of educating people about the consequences of unchecked hatred and bigotry. We are proud of the progress made by our partners worldwide, but this Index makes it clear: there is still much more work to be done."

Worryingly, Holocaust distortion is high in all countries. Most did not know that six million Jews perished in the Holocuast, while many believed that it was an exaggerated figure.

With the exception of Germany, one in five or more believed that 2 million or fewer Jews were murdered. In Romania, this number was at 28 percent, while in Hundary it was 27 percent – in Poland, the country with the most Jews murdered, 24 percent believed that the 6 million figure was inflated. Even though fewer in Germany believed this number is inaccurate, 18 percent still agreed with the sentiment.

"With the Holocaust survivor population rapidly declining, we are at a critical and irreversible crossroad," said Claims Conference Executive Vice President Greg Schneider.

"Survivors, our most powerful educators, will not be with us much longer—and this Index is a stark warning that without urgent and sustained action, the history and lessons of the Holocaust risk slipping into obscurity. This is our final chance, our last moment in history, to honor their legacy by ensuring that our commitment to remembering their experiences is unshakable and unwavering."