Hantavirus: What you need to know after cruise ship deaths

Three passengers have died, with a fourth in intensive care, following what health officials suspect was an outbreak of the hantavirus infection. The outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius, an Atlantic Ocean cruise ship traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Hantavirus is a rare but serious disease most commonly linked to contact with infected rodents. The infection is not common on cruise ships, raising new questions about a virus that few people associate with life at sea.

Three passengers have died, with a fourth in intensive care, following what health officials suspect was an outbreak of the hantavirus infection. The outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius, an Atlantic Ocean cruise ship traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Hantavirus is a rare but serious disease most commonly linked to contact with infected rodents. The infection is not common on cruise ships, raising new questions about a virus that few people associate with life at sea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of the situation, saying the cruise had one case of the virus laboratory confirmed, with another five suspected cases. In a statement, the WHO said detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing. The WHO also informed their National Focal Points according to the International Health Regulations, and a Disease Outbreak News for the public will be issued.

Hantavirus is the name given to a family of viruses carried by rodents and transmitted to humans primarily through the inhalation of particles from dried mouse droppings or urine. The CDC says symptoms typically appear one to eight weeks after exposure and begin much like the flu: fever, chills, body aches, and headaches. The disease can then take a dangerous turn, progressing to severe respiratory distress, and in the worst cases, lung or heart failure.

In North America, the Sin Nombre virus is the most common strain; however, the only form documented to spread from person to person is the Andes virus, found in South America. Since tracking began in 1993, fewer than 900 cases have been reported across the United States through the end of 2022.

There is currently no cure for the hantavirus, and treatment in intensive care may involve oxygen therapy, fluid support, blood pressure medication, and, in some cases, antiviral drugs. Prevention, therefore, is critical.

Health officials are urging the public not to panic but to stay informed. The CDC says if you encounter rodent droppings, do not use a vacuum or broom, which can make viral particles airborne. Instead, wear gloves and a well-fitted N95 mask, apply a bleach solution or disinfectant, wipe the area with damp paper towels, and dispose of everything in a sealed bin.