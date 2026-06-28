Historic step: The UAE nears joining the world's largest trade bloc in the Pacific Ocean

The United Arab Emirates, alongside the Philippines and Indonesia, announced the start of preliminary talks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). It is a strategic move meant to enhance access to global markets and expanding trade partnerships.

According to a joint statement issued by the trade bloc and published by Singapore on Friday, senior officials from the partnership will hold preliminary discussions with the three countries to review their requests to join, paving the way for the next steps in the membership process, says Bloomberg.

The move aligns with the UAE's broader economic strategy in recent years, which has focused on diversifying trade partnerships, signing comprehensive economic partnership agreements, and reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics services. A potential accession to one of the world's largest trade blocs is seen as an opportunity to open new markets for Emirati companies, providing broader access to hundreds of millions of consumers across member states.

The move is also expected to strengthen the UAE's role in global supply chains, enhance its ability to attract foreign investment, and allow it to benefit from modern frameworks governing digital trade, investment and intellectual property rights.

The CPTPP agreement currently includes 12 countries, among them Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It is considered one of the most significant multilateral free trade agreements, covering not only goods but also services, investment and digital trade.

Observers believe that this step, if completed, could represent a significant shift in the UAE's position within the global economy and enhance its role as a commercial hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.