The countdown has begun, the teams are in place, and the new studio is almost ready.

On Sunday night, the Israeli market will welcome a new all-news channel, in Hebrew, to complement the i24NEWS network based in Tel Aviv that has broadcast in English, French, and Arabic for the past ten years.

"These international news channels in the heart of the Middle East, spearheaded by Patrick Drahi, have proven, even more since October 7, their usefulness and their reason for being – particularly because a large part of the international media relays pro-Palestinian rhetoric," explains Frank Melloul, CEO of i24NEWS.

"We broadcast families of victims and survivors of the attacks on our airwaves every day, and we focused on showing the facts, nothing but the facts, even when they were unspeakable and painful. Now, a new challenge awaits us."

A fourth Hebrew channel will thus be added to the variety already offered in the coming weeks, guided by an international agenda – the same editorial line, but this time highlighting the local proximity to Israel.

"It will also be the first all-Israeli news channel," says Frank Melloul.

The CEO of i24NEWS also wants to re-establish certain truths amid a flood of fake news circulating: "i24NEWS in English is not closing, has not been sold, and the New York office will continue to operate. Only one thing will change. To respond to our new challenge, we will broadcast this new channel in Hebrew from the morning, with translations produced by artificial intelligence in English. Then from 5 p.m., the channel in English- as the public knows it - will take over on its own channel by broadcasting its usual programs. The same goes for the channels in French and Arabic.

While Frank Melloul predicts that the AI ​​translation system could take a few months to become operational, he adds that the development and application of this tool is entrusted to young experts from the Haifa Technion rather than to Google... Yet another reason for pride: “One foot in Israel, and the other in the world of tomorrow.”