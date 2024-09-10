International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan requested to expedite warrants against Hamas and Israeli leaders on Tuesday, including against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Khan withdrew the request for warrant against late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which was filed on May 20, 2024, following his elimination at the end of July in Tehran, Iran. The prosecution is gathering information regarding the reported death of Hamas leader Muhammed Deif, commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing. Khan said he will only withdraw the request for a warrant once it is confirmed, he said.

Khan came under fire from both Hamas and Israel, with leaders in Jerusalem condemning the move as an antisemitic witch-hunt. Hamas said that Palestinians have a right to resist by any means necessary.