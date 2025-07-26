IDF intercepts flotilla trying to break naval blockade of Gaza
'The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe,' according to an Israeli press release
Recommended -
The Israeli navy on Saturday night intercepted an activist boat trying to break the naval boycot of Gaza. Troops boarded the boat in international waters then searched and seized it.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1949221292336640337
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe," according to an Israeli press release.
"Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts," the statement further read.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1949213463609594005
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .