In 3rd round of Israel-Lebanon talks, Israel says IDF withdrawal not under discussion before Hezbollah disarmament

A third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon will open in Washington on Thursday. As in previous rounds, the Israeli delegation will be led by Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter.

This round comes after the Americans failed to organize a trilateral summit between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, following the Lebanese refusal to meet with the Israeli premier.

This time, working teams from both Israel and Lebanon will also arrive, with discussions expected to focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah, border issues, and Lebanon’s demand for an Israeli withdrawal from the southern part of the country.

All of this comes amid continued Hezbollah violations and after this week’s unusual targeted strike in Beirut against the commander of the Radwan Force.

i24NEWS can report that, according to an Israeli source, the representatives heading to these talks include officials from the IDF and Israel’s National Security Council, for what is being defined as discussions and work on a future agreement.

Israel clarified today: there is currently no discussion of a withdrawal. The issue is not on the table until Hezbollah is disarmed. Israel insists on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Israeli officials say they have American backing for these demands and are encouraged by the firm remarks made this week by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when he defended Israel’s right to strike in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah violations.