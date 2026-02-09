India curbs Russian oil imports as it moves closer to a US trade deal

Indian refiners are avoiding purchases of Russian crude oil for delivery in April, a move that could support New Delhi in finalizing a trade deal with the United States, according to refining and trade sources. The decision follows recent discussions between the two countries on a framework aimed at lowering tariffs and boosting economic cooperation.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Reliance Industries are not accepting offers for Russian oil scheduled for March and April deliveries, though some March shipments had already been planned, refining sources said. Other Indian refiners have largely stopped buying Russian crude.

President Donald Trump, commenting on the trade negotiations, said India had “committed to stop directly or indirectly” importing Russian oil. His administration had previously imposed tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases, which he recently rescinded.

A US-India statement on the trade framework did not explicitly mention Russian oil. India has not officially announced a halt to Russian oil imports, but the move by refiners indicates a shift in procurement patterns.

India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, became a top buyer of discounted Russian seaborne crude after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The country’s Russian oil imports have already fallen sharply from a peak of over 2 million barrels per day in mid-2025 to around 500,000–600,000 bpd projected for March.

Some refiners, such as Nayara Energy, which relies solely on Russian crude for its 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery, may continue limited purchases. However, government guidance could further influence future orders, Reuters sources said.

The curtailment of Russian oil imports reflects India’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy sources while maintaining energy security and aligns with broader geopolitical and economic considerations in its relations with the US.