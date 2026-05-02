Iran makes public its 14-point response to U.S. proposal

Iran on Saturday made public key details of its 14-point response to the U.S. proposal for ending the war, according to the Tasnim News Agency, an outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the plan on Friday, saying he was not satisfied with it. He added he was not convinced that diplomacy could resolve the standoff.

The Iranian demands listed in the report are as follows:

- Guarantees against military aggression

- Removal of U.S. military forces from Iran's periphery

- End to the naval blockade

- Release of Iran's blocked assets

- Payment of reparations

- Lifting of sanctions

- End to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon

- A new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz

Another reported point of contention was Washington's proposed two-month ceasefire, met with Iranian insistence that all issues must be resolved within 30 days.

The report added Iran was now waiting for the official U.S. response to the proposals.