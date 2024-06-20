Iranian detained in France, lawyer slams 'political' case

French authorities have detained an Iranian citizen Bashir Biazar since June 3, a police source told AFP on Thursday. His lawyer denounced the case as "political" amid tensions between Paris and Tehran.

According to Iran International, Biazar is a former managing director for the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Iranian state media have described him as a "cultural figure".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799237493335683582 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A police source told AFP that "expulsion proceedings" had been initiated against Biazar "in particular because he publicly made anti-French remarks", without specifying their nature.

During the war in Gaza, Biazar has been actively supporting Palestinians on social media, stress reports.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1802833171785912489 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"There is nothing, in terms of law, that justifies this measure. Bashir Biazar expressed himself on his Instagram account, as anyone could do freely in a state governed by the rule of law," his French lawyer, Rachid Lemoudaa, told AFP. The attorney said his client intends to start a hunger strike.

"I have seen nothing that justifies this detention. Flights [to Iran] are available," added the lawyer. "I think this procedure is political, and politics has no place in law."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1800857057064837523 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The head the Iranian High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on X: "The arrest of an Iranian citizen by the French police for having defended the oppressed Palestinian people [is] another scandal for France in the domain of human rights."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1802700361808912581 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

AFP noted that three French citizens, described by Paris as "state hostages", are imprisoned in Iran. A fourth French detainee, Louis Arnaud, held in Iran since September 2022, was unexpectedly released last week.