Iran is attempting to scuttle former president Donald Trump’s campaign via online incitement, fearing his return to the presidency, according to US intelligence on Tuesday.

The intelligence community “observed Tehran working to influence the presidential election, probably because Iranian leaders want to avoid an outcome they perceive would increase tensions with the United States. Tehran relies on vast webs of online personas and propaganda mills to spread disinformation and have notably been active in exacerbating tensions over the Israel-Gaza conflict.”

“Iran does not engage in any objectives or activities intended to influence the U.S. election,” a spokesman for Iran’s envoy to the United Nations said in a statement, slamming the US allegation as “psychological operations designed to artificially pep up election campaigns.”

Trump has vowed to be stronger on Iran than incumbent President Joe Biden, as well as Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In 2020, Trump ordered a strike that killed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran is continuing efforts to fuel distrust in U.S. political institutions and increase social discord,” the intelligence community statement said.

That being said, “Russia remains the predominant threat to U.S. elections.”