Amit Elor, the 20-year-old Israeli-American wrestling champion who recently won gold in the 68kg category at the Paris Olympics, has become the target of a wave of anti-Semitic attacks on social media.

The athlete, who has garnered international acclaim for his unbeaten streak and impressive performance, took to Instagram to reveal a disturbing message he received, which included a threat stating that his "place is in the gas chambers."

In a poignant video shared on Instagram, Elor is seen proudly wearing her gold medal and a yellow pin symbolizing the fight for the return of Israeli hostages. With a steely resolve, she declared: “80 years ago, my grandparents survived the Holocaust, but anti-Semitism is still there. My grandparents won, I won. Humanity will win. Never again.”

Elor, who is the daughter of Israeli immigrants, has a notable family background in athletics. Her late father, Yair Elor, was a former Israeli shot put champion, and she is the youngest of five siblings, all of whom are wrestlers. Her family's deep roots in sports and her own remarkable career have earned her significant admiration.

Elor's victory at the Paris Olympics has been met with widespread acclaim, particularly in the United States, where she has become a symbol of resilience and national pride.

After her triumph on Tuesday, she remarked to US media: “I heard that almost all of Israel was watching me and it was on every news channel. I can't believe how much love I got. I've always felt that Israel was a huge part of my identity, but especially after October 7, it was horrible. I really hope I can bring even a drop of joy to people right now.”