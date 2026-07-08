Italy moves toward legislation on the restitution of artwork looted during the Holocaust

After years of deadlock, Italy has initiated a legislative process aimed at establishing a framework for the restitution of works of art and cultural property looted during the Holocaust. Unlike other European countries, Rome previously had no clear and structured procedure, leaving many families of victims of Nazi and Fascist persecution facing significant legal obstacles.

The bill was recently presented before the Committee on Culture, Science, and Education of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. The text would authorize the Italian government to establish a restitution mechanism for works of art and cultural property that were confiscated, looted, or lost as a result of anti-Semitic persecution linked to the fascist racial laws first enacted in Italy in 1938, as well as Nazi persecution since Hitler came to power in Germany in 1933.

The initiative was welcomed by the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO), which participated in promoting this unprecedented legislation in Italy.

"We welcome this initiative and believe that this bill offers a historic opportunity to finally deliver justice to the victims of Nazi and Fascist persecution and to their heirs," said Gideon Taylor, president of the WJRO.

The legislative effort comes as Switzerland has taken another significant step by deciding to open the archives of Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele to the public. For years, access to documents related to Mengele and his time in Switzerland had been denied, with authorities citing the need to protect intelligence sources and sensitive information.

Following an appeal filed by several lawmakers, officials decided that members of the public will be allowed to consult certain documents, subject to conditions and restrictions that will be specified at a later date.