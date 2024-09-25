Macron to send foreign minister to Lebanon in bid to prevent all-out war

France will dispatch its top diplomat to Lebanon as part of efforts to stop war breaking out, President Emmanuel Macron told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, calling on Israel and the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah to "immediately stop hostilities."

"There cannot be, must not be war in Lebanon," he intoned.

He urged Hezbollah, an antisemitic terror group sworn to Israel's destruction, "to cease its missile launches to Israel. We urge all of those who provide them with the means to do so, to stop doing so.”

The Iran-controlled jihadist militia “for too long, has been running an untenable risk of dragging Lebanon into a wall,” Macron said. Hezbollah began lobbing rockets into Israel on October 8 of last year, one day after the Hamas massacre.

He further added that “Israel cannot, without consequence, just expand its operations to Lebanon.

France has historical ties with Lebanon and prior to the recent flare-up had worked for months on proposals to deescalate the tensions between the two sides.