‘Mazel Tov, my dear friend’ Netanyahu congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving PM

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu released a personal video message congratulating Indian PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru after 4,399 consecutive days in office.

Addressing Modi as "my dear friend Narendra," Netanyahu praised his leadership and highlighted the growing bond between the two countries. "You've transformed India. You've strengthened the bond between India and Israel. And you've earned the admiration of millions and millions around the world," he said. Netanyahu added that Modi had helped 250 million Indians escape poverty and that bilateral ties had "never been stronger." Netanyahu concluded with, "Mazel Tov, good luck to my friend and good luck to India under your leadership."

https://x.com/i/web/status/2064736515431768380 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Prime Minister Modi responded on X, writing, "India-Israel friendship will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come."

Netanyahu wasn’t the only world leader to congratulate Modi. US President Donald Trump also offered congratulations on Truth Social, calling Modi "a strong, healthy, and wise man" with "many years of greatness and success ahead of him."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the India-EU partnership, referencing cooperation on technology, mobility, security, and defense. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni noted the Special Strategic Partnership the two countries launched during Modi's recent visit to Rome. Even the Kremlin praised the Indian leader. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised Modi and described India as "one of the world's leading economic powers."

Modi's milestone comes as India-Israel ties have reached a new high. In February, Modi became the first Indian PM to address the Knesset and elevated the bilateral relationship to a "Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation, and Prosperity."