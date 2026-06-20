Meloni hits back as Trump row escalates: Being his friend has ‘certainly not helped’ my popularity

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, telling him that “being his friend has certainly not helped” her standing at home after he accused her of repairing ties with Washington to boost her poll numbers.

“President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless,” Meloni wrote in English on Instagram. “My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Her comments followed a renewed broadside from Trump on Truth Social, where he repeated his claim that Meloni had “begged” him for a photo during this week’s Group of Seven summit in France. In the post, he misspelled her name as “Gigiorgia” and said she wanted to “be friends again” to get her “numbers up.”

Meloni had already rejected Trump’s version of events on Friday, accusing him of lying about the encounter. On Saturday, she added that “being his friend has certainly not helped” her standing at home.

Trump also revived his criticism of Italy for refusing to allow U.S. bases on its soil to be used during the war with Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel at the end of February. Meloni replied that the use of those bases was governed by agreements Rome had always honored, adding: “As long as I am prime minister, Italy remains a sovereign nation.”