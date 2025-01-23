Netanyahu: Elon Musk 'being falsely smeared' for alleged Seig Heil salute

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Elon Musk on Thursday after the billionaire was accused of making a Nazi salute during the inauguration of US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

"Elon is a great friend of Israel," Netanyahu said on X. "He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state."

While Musk's gesture was panned, many, including the Anti-Defamation League, labelled it a gesture that was taken out of context.

Musk made the alleged "Seig Hitler" salute after saying that his heart went out to Trump supporters in the audience for making history.