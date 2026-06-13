Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to attend next week’s G7 summit in France, where US President Donald Trump is set to meet the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as talks on ending the war with Iran enter their final stretch, according to several reports.

Senior US administration officials told US media that the leaders of the three Middle Eastern countries had been invited to the summit, along with India, and would each hold bilateral meetings with Trump.

The officials said Trump would discuss efforts to end the war with Iran, as well as plans to demine the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway whose closure has been one of the main flashpoints of the conflict.

The expected agreement with Iran is understood to include the removal and destruction of enriched uranium, the dismantling of Tehran’s nuclear program, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a halt to Iranian funding for terrorist groups.

A senior US administration official has described the emerging deal as “performance-based,” saying Iran would not receive any released funds until it carries out its commitments.

Britain and France have both signaled interest in assisting with demining the strait once the fighting is paused, with the US official noting that both countries already have military vessels at sea that could take part in the operation.