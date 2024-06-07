Briahna Joy Gray, a political commentator formerly associated with The Hill, has been dismissed from her position following a contentious interview with the sister of an Israeli abduction victim.

Gray, previously Sen. Bernie Sanders' press secretary during the 2020 election, faced criticism for her handling of an interview with Yarden Gonen, whose sister was abducted by Hamas on October 7.

During the interview, when Gonen urged Gray to believe female victims of sexual assault by Hamas terrorists, Gray was seen rolling her eyes and abruptly ending the conversation.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, prompting Gray's termination from The Hill. In response, Gray alleged a pattern of speech suppression by Rising, a show affiliated with The Hill, particularly regarding criticism of Israel.

The interview centered on the abduction of Romi Gonen, who, along with her friend Gaya Halifa, was ambushed by Hamas terrorists. Yarden Gonen emphasized her intention to share her sister's story rather than engage in political discourse, rebuffing Gray's inquiries about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the situation.

Gray's dismissal has sparked debate over journalistic integrity and the boundaries of free speech. While some argue that Gray's actions were unprofessional and disrespectful, others defend her right to express critical viewpoints.