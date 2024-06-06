Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly criticized the ongoing conflict in Gaza, denouncing it as a "total destruction of the civilian population."

Speaking during a meeting with foreign news outlets, including AFP, Putin emphasized the urgent need for intervention to address the escalating crisis.

In his address, Putin placed blame on what he termed the "total failure" of United States' peace policies, accusing Washington of monopolizing the peace process and sidelining collective efforts to resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He stressed the importance of political solutions and reiterated the necessity of establishing two states in the region, as outlined by the UN.

Furthermore, Putin asserted Russia's readiness to play a constructive role in mediating the conflict, citing the country's historical ties with Israel and its recognition of the Palestinian state since the Soviet era. He expressed a willingness to leverage Russia's influence to facilitate dialogue and promote peace in the region.

Central to Putin's vision of a peaceful resolution is the involvement of key regional players, particularly Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, whom he identified as a pivotal figure in peace efforts. Putin applauded Erdogan's proactive stance on the issue and highlighted his significant authority in the region and the wider Islamic world.

Erdogan's vocal condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza has drawn attention, with the Turkish president likening Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany and meeting with Hamas leaders to discuss strategies to counter Israeli aggression.